Poll: Do you think the country should remove all Covid-19 restrictions this week?

IT IS AN important day for the next phase of reopening as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet this afternoon.

The body will decide the advice it will give to Government ahead of the planned easing of restrictions on Friday.

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted on 22 October but a recent rise in cases numbers and hospitalisations has thrown the plan into doubt.

The cabinet will make its decision tomorrow.

Government has already indicated that the requirement to show a Digital Covid-19 Certificate in hospitality settings to prove you’ve been vaccinated is likely to be extended beyond Friday.

This morning we ask: Do you think the country should remove all Covid-19 restrictions this week?

