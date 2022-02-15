Poll: Do you use the RTÉ Player?

Nidge from Love/Hate held at gunpoint in relation to the RTÉ Player.

RTE HAS SAID it will need to spend “several millions” to revamp its RTE Player streaming service.

In a submission to the Public Accounts Committee the broadcaster said the estimated capital investment was a minimal amount.

The broadcaster also said that such a service needs continued technical support and specialist technicians to operate.

RTÉ Player has suffered a large volume of complaints from the public in the past.

The issues, as revealed by The Journal included stalling, crashing or not working at all, as well as ads looping instead of the programme itself playing.

With all that considered, today, we are asking: Do you use the RTÉ Player?

