Friday 1 December 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Poll: Do you want it to snow?

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -4 degrees tonight with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches.
A STATUS YELLOW low temperature/ice warning will kick in for the whole country from 5pm and will remain in place until midday on Sunday.

Met Éireann has warned that the cold temperatures may lead to slippery conditions underfoot, hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues. 

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -4 degrees tonight with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches. 

The forecaster has said this weekend is due to be “very cold with frost, ice and some wintry precipitation”. 

So, today we want to know… Do you want it to snow? 


Poll Results:

Yes (704)
No  (672)
I'm not sure (56)



Hayley Halpin
26
