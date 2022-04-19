#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 April 2022
Poll: Do you watch the soaps?

Fun fact: the term ‘soap opera’ comes from radio dramas that were sponsored by soap manufacturers.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE INTRIGUE, the family loyalties, the most current societal issues mirrored on the small screen – soap operas are a common feature on the TV schedule.

Coronation Street star William Roache has said he has no intention of retiring as he prepares for his 90th birthday on 25 April. After starring as Kevin Barlow for more than 60 years, he holds a Guinness World Record for the longest-running TV soap star. 

So it made us wonder how many of us watch a soap opera. So we’re asking you today: do you watch a soap opera?


Poll Results:

No, never (99)
No, but I used to (88)
Yes (53)



Gráinne Ní Aodha
