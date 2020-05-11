This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Poll: Do you wear a face mask in public?

The Irish government hasn’t yet issued guidance on the use of face masks.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 May 2020, 9:24 AM
52 minutes ago 15,958 Views 47 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095664
A cyclist wears a face mask in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM
A cyclist wears a face mask in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
A cyclist wears a face mask in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM

THE ISSUE OF wearing face masks in public has been guided so far on the available information emerging about Covid-19. 

The World Health Organization says the use of medical masks in the community may create a false sense of security and lead to a neglect in hand hygiene and physical distancing. 

In terms of masks made from cotton or fabric, it says there is no current evidence to make a recommendation for or against their use in a community setting.

However, this advice is from 6 April and other expert analysis has been published since. 

Many countries including Austria, Germany and France have made face masks compulsory in public spaces. 

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has called for the compulsory wearing of face masks on all public transport in Ireland as restrictions ease. 

The Irish government is expected to offer guidance on the issue of face coverings (its preferred terminology) by 18 May when phase one of the country’s exit from lockdown is due to begin. 

So today we’re asking: Do you wear a face mask in public? 


Poll Results:

No (560)
I will if the government advises it (281)
Yes (183)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

