Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Poll: Do you wear sunscreen when it's sunny in Ireland?

The sun has been beating down recently.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 17 Apr 2020, 10:47 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds
Image: Shutterstock/Kaspars Grinvalds

IT’S ONLY APRIL but the weather lately has been mighty. 

Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures will be higher from Monday after a cloudier few days, as dry and sunny conditions return with high pressure becoming dominant again. 

As the country continues to follow Covid-19 restrictions, our brief daily excercise has never been as important. And it’s only made better by the sun beating down. 

But before you head out to soak up some rays, will you be protecting your skin?

Today we’re asking, When it’s sunny in Ireland – do you wear sunscreen?


Poll Results:

Yes, whenever it's sunny (252)
Never in Ireland, only abroad (80)
I never wear sunscreen (15)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (11)




About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

