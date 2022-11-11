THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT in Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter has been an order to all employees to stop working from home and to show up in the office yesterday.

Staff were told that some of them could get special exemptions to this rule but that others who did not like it could quit, one anonymous Twitter employee told PA.

Companies from across the world have been reconsidering their remote-working policies as the worst stages of the pandemic begin to fade into memory.

Today’s Poll: Do you still work from home?

