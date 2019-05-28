This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Does the price of sunscreen influence your usage?

Over 11,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 28 May 2019, 9:23 AM
Image: Shutterstock/verona studio
Image: Shutterstock/verona studio

THE FIRST SKIN cancer prevention plan was launched yesterday by the Department of Health with the aim of tackling the most common type of cancer in Ireland.

Over 11,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year with the number of cases projected to double by 2045. 

The Skin Cancer Prevention Plan outlines the actions that can be taken to create an environment where “protection of skin from excess UV radiation is the norm”. 

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said he hopes the launch of this plan will mean the that the VAT rate for sun cream will be reduced. 

“I believe that if we made sun cream cheap and plentiful we can go some way to changing Irish people’s approach to the care of their skin,” Lombard said. 

So, today we’re asking: Does the price of sunscreen influence your usage? 


Poll Results:

No (55)
Yes (52)
No opinion/ no interest (2)



