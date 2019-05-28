Poll: Does the price of sunscreen influence your usage?

THE FIRST SKIN cancer prevention plan was launched yesterday by the Department of Health with the aim of tackling the most common type of cancer in Ireland.

Over 11,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year with the number of cases projected to double by 2045.

The Skin Cancer Prevention Plan outlines the actions that can be taken to create an environment where “protection of skin from excess UV radiation is the norm”.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said he hopes the launch of this plan will mean the that the VAT rate for sun cream will be reduced.

“I believe that if we made sun cream cheap and plentiful we can go some way to changing Irish people’s approach to the care of their skin,” Lombard said.

So, today we’re asking: Does the price of sunscreen influence your usage?

