Poll: Do you donate blood?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service announced it had to import a bulk consignment of blood from the UK for the first time since the late 1990s due to a current shortage in supply.

115 units of Rh negative blood groups – O negative, A negative and B negative – were collected from the NHS Blood and Transplant in Manchester on Friday.

A campaigner and two groups representing gay men and men who have sex with men have criticised the importation. They said that while gay men can donate blood in the UK, the IBTS has certain restrictions.

