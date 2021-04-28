Poll: Would you drink less if a minimum unit pricing for alcohol is brought in?

WOULD YOU DRINK less if the government introduced minimum unit pricing for alcohol?

The Sunday Independent reported that the Government is to introduce minimum unit pricing on alcohol within weeks, which would set a minimum price of 10c per gram of alcohol.

The main drinks that will increase in price are cheap drinks with a high alcohol content – such as supermarket own-brands of spirits (Tesco’s Nikita Imperial Vodka 700ml will increase from €12.99 to €20.71). An average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50. Cheaper beers such as Dutch Gold will increase by 45c per can in an eight pack.

