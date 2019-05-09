Poll: Should the legal drinking age be raised to 20?

FINE GAEL SENATOR Catherine Noone said yesterday that Ireland needs to do a lot more to combat the problem of alcohol abuse, urging the country to adopt the Icelandic model in tackling the issue among young people.

She said in a statement: “In Iceland the government reduced the reducing visibility and availability of alcohol. They increased the legal drinking age to 20 years and put a ban on alcohol and tobacco advertisements.”

Her comments come on the back of a new study which placed Irish women as among the heaviest drinkers in a table of over 100 countries.

So, what do you think? Should the legal drinking age (currently 18) be raised to 20?

