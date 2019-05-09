This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the legal drinking age be raised to 20?

Senator Catherine Noone has called on Ireland to adopt the Icelandic model to combat the dangers of alcohol abuse.

By Sean Murray Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:12 AM
57 minutes ago 7,220 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4625913
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

FINE GAEL SENATOR Catherine Noone said yesterday that Ireland needs to do a lot more to combat the problem of alcohol abuse, urging the country to adopt the Icelandic model in tackling the issue among young people.

She said in a statement: “In Iceland the government reduced the reducing visibility and availability of alcohol. They increased the legal drinking age to 20 years and put a ban on alcohol and tobacco advertisements.”

Her comments come on the back of a new study which placed Irish women as among the heaviest drinkers in a table of over 100 countries.

So, what do you think? Should the legal drinking age (currently 18) be raised to 20?


Poll Results:

No (673)
Yes (400)
Not sure (33)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie