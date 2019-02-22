Poll: Should it be mandatory to register all drones?

YESTERDAY, DUBLIN AIRPORT temporarily suspended all flights for 30 minutes due to the sighting of a drone.

Currently, the Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) and Rockets Order requires all drones weighing over 1kg to be registered with the Irish Aviation Authority.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has now called on the government to progress the Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) Bill 2017.

“My Bill would ensure that drones are registered with the IAA and that prior to use the owner must be issued with a registration certificate by the IAA,” Lawless said.

So, today we’re asking: Should it be mandatory to register all drones?

