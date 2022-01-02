#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 2 January 2022
Poll: Are you taking part in Dry January?

Are you planning to give up drinking for the month, or is now not the time?

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 10:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

MANY PEOPLE ACROSS the country like to start the year off by taking a break from drinking in January, due to potentially having overindulged over Christmas and during any New Year’s celebrations.

It can be a good way to reset and start the year off, giving people an opportunity to evaluate their relationship with booze and the impact it has on our health.

While the practice might not be for everyone, today we want to know: Are you taking part in Dry January?


Poll Results:

No (111)
Yes (72)
I don't drink alcohol (18)



About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

