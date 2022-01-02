Poll: Are you taking part in Dry January?

MANY PEOPLE ACROSS the country like to start the year off by taking a break from drinking in January, due to potentially having overindulged over Christmas and during any New Year’s celebrations.

It can be a good way to reset and start the year off, giving people an opportunity to evaluate their relationship with booze and the impact it has on our health.

While the practice might not be for everyone, today we want to know: Are you taking part in Dry January?

