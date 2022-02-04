#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 3°C Friday 4 February 2022
Poll: Should Dublin Airport be renamed after James Joyce?

The Dáil heard that the state should be doing more to promote Joyce’s legacy.

By Céimin Burke Friday 4 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
AS IRELAND CONTINUES to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the publication of Ulysses, the Dáil has heard that Dublin Airport should be renamed in honour of James Joyce.

The suggestion came from Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, who said the novel is a remarkable literary achievement and the state should be doing much more to preserve and promote Joyce’s legacy.

“You travel around the world, you go to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, you go to John F Kennedy airport in New York. Why don’t we call Dublin Airport, James Joyce International Airport? It would give a real indication of the appreciation and the value we place on a literary figure,” O’Callaghan said.

It’s not the first time the Oireachtas has heard this exact suggestion. Senator David Norris, a prominent Joyce scholar, called for the airport to be named after the author back in 2011.

So, today we’re asking: Should Dublin Airport be renamed after James Joyce?


Poll Results:

No (736)
Yes (500)
I don't know/ no opinion (110)



Céimin Burke
