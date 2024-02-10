Poll: Do you support plans to divert through traffic away from Dublin city centre?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED this week that road changes to divert through traffic out of Dublin city centre are expected to take effect from August

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced plans to implement the the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, announced last year.

The plan aims to reduce the number of cars clogging up the streets of the city centre but not bringing any custom to businesses. They come as research showed that six out of every 10 cars in the city centre are only using it as a route to reach destinations outside of the centre.

Dublin City Council also this week published details on how they will achieve these changes. The changes will be implemented in stages, and will alter the roads on which private vehicles can drive, pushing through traffic away from the city centre.

Advertisement

These include limiting access to certain quays, restricting traffic on Pearse Street and making parts of it two-way, and implementing changes to the South Quays, Gardiner Street and other areas.

Ryan and DCC say the changes will significantly reduce congestion in the city centre and free up road space for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport. They also state that anyone who still wants to drive to the city will be able to do so.

However, the plans have been met with some criticism, with some councillors saying it will negatively affect businesses in the city centre.

What do you think?

Today we’re asking, Do support the plans to divert through traffic away from Dublin city centre?

