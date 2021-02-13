Poll: What Government coalition do you want next time around?

DESPITE ANOTHER ELECTION probably being a long way off for now, there’s been chatter about what the next government might look like recently.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan when asked about potential coalition talks with Sinn Féin this week said: “Fianna Fáil should neither rule in, nor rule out, any other party in respect of coalition, in advance of the next General Election.”

His comments come after The Irish Times reported this week that almost 20 Fianna Fáil TDs have said they would not rule out holding coalition talks with Sinn Féin in the future.

With the polls continually on the up for Sinn Féin, it is likely the next general election will be a three-horse race.

So, today we’re asking: What Government coalition do you want next time around?

