Poll: What Government coalition do you want next time around?

Fianna Fáil TDs appear to be softening their opinion of going in with Sinn Fein – is it a runner?

By Christina Finn Saturday 13 Feb 2021, 9:00 AM
Image: Leah Farrell

DESPITE ANOTHER ELECTION probably being a long way off for now, there’s been chatter about what the next government might look like recently.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan when asked about potential coalition talks with Sinn Féin this week said: “Fianna Fáil should neither rule in, nor rule out, any other party in respect of coalition, in advance of the next General Election.”

His comments come after The Irish Times reported this week that almost 20 Fianna Fáil TDs have said they would not rule out holding coalition talks with Sinn Féin in the future.

With the polls continually on the up for Sinn Féin, it is likely the next general election will be a three-horse race. 

So, today we’re asking: What Government coalition do you want next time around?


Poll Results:

Sinn Féin-led coalition with smaller parties (172)
Fine Gael-led coalition with smaller parties  (166)
None of the above (139)
Same again. Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Greens (61)
Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil coalition with smaller parties (41)
Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael with some other smaller parties (35)
 Fine Gael-Sinn Fein with smaller parties (34)
Fianna Fáil-led coalition with smaller parties (33)








(We’re probably not going to get a one-party government, so we left that option out, but if you have other fantasy coalition governments, let us know in the comments below)

