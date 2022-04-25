#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 25 April 2022
Poll: Would you be in favour of a general election this year?

Pearse Doherty said there should be a general election instead of the Taoiseach rotation due to take place later this year.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Apr 2022, 9:44 AM
1 hour ago 11,907 Views 21 Comments
File image of 2020 general election posters.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File image of 2020 general election posters.
File image of 2020 general election posters.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SINN FÉIN TD Pearse Doherty has said there should be a general election instead of the Taoiseach rotation due to take place later this year.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is due to again take over the role as Taoiseach from Micheál Martin in December. 

A file regarding the leaking of a GP contract by Varadkar was recently sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who will decide whether or not to proceed with a charge.

As a result of this, Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “In our view in relation to what will happen at the end of the year in terms of a rotation in Taoiseach, there shouldn’t be any rotation.

“There should be a general election and let the people decide who should be the Taoiseach of this State.” 

So today we’re asking: Would you be in favour of a general election this year? 


Poll Results:

Yes, absolutely (849)
Not a chance (705)
Maybe  (97)
No opinion (45)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

