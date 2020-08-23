Poll: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?

File photo. Counting at the RDS getting under way during last February's general election.

IT’S BEEN A pretty bad week for the government.

We now know the Dáil will be recalled in the wake of the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event that took place on Wednesday night.

The event has caused a great deal of public anger at a time when cases of Covid-19 are rising and new restrictions have come into effect to help mitigate its spread.

The coalition will be under further pressure in the coming weeks as children return to school and the Leaving Cert results are released. If the government were to collapse in the near future, it would lead to another election and the makeup of the Dáil could be significantly altered.

So, today we’re asking you: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?

