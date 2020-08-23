This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?

The Dáil has been recalled as the government faces significant pressure over the golfgate scandal.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 42,288 Views 123 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5183397
File photo. Counting at the RDS getting under way during last February's general election.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Counting at the RDS getting under way during last February's general election.
File photo. Counting at the RDS getting under way during last February's general election.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

IT’S BEEN A pretty bad week for the government. 

We now know the Dáil will be recalled in the wake of the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event that took place on Wednesday night. 

The event has caused a great deal of public anger at a time when cases of Covid-19 are rising and new restrictions have come into effect to help mitigate its spread.

The coalition will be under further pressure in the coming weeks as children return to school and the Leaving Cert results are released. If the government were to collapse in the near future, it would lead to another election and the makeup of the Dáil could be significantly altered.

So, today we’re asking you: Which party would you vote for if there was a general election tomorrow?


Poll Results:

Fine Gael (540)
Sinn Féin (468)
Not sure / I wouldn't vote (130)
Fianna Fáil (87)
Social Democrats (64)
Independents (51)
Green Party (41)
Labour (35)
Solidarity/People Before Profit (18)
Aontú (17)
Other (14)











#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (123)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie