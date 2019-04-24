Poll: Should election posters be banned?

THE EU AND LOCAL election campaigns get underway today. That means campaign posters have begun popped up on lampposts around the country.

Many people think that election posters should be a thing of the past and that the environment will thank us in the long run.

91 candidates across the country have so far agreed not to erect election posters in their areas.

Corrugated plastic, commonly known as Corriboard is the material of choice for election posters, but take more than 400 years to biodegrade.

Obviously, the other side of the argument is that without posters, people would be unsure who to vote for.

So, today we want to know: Should election posters be banned?

