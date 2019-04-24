This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should election posters be banned?

The EU and local election campaigns begin today, so posters have been popping up all over the country.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 8,863 Views 38 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE EU AND LOCAL election campaigns get underway today. That means campaign posters have begun popped up on lampposts around the country

Many people think that election posters should be a thing of the past and that the environment will thank us in the long run. 

91 candidates across the country have so far agreed not to erect election posters in their areas.

Corrugated plastic, commonly known as Corriboard is the material of choice for election posters, but take more than 400 years to biodegrade. 

Obviously, the other side of the argument is that without posters, people would be unsure who to vote for. 

So, today we want to know: Should election posters be banned?


Poll Results:

Yes (1074)
No (92)
I'm not sure / no opinion (13)



