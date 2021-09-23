THIS WEEKEND would have seen throngs of revellers head for a large field in County Laois to enjoy Electric Picnic.

Alas it wasn’t to be – the promoters confirmed at the start of this month that they had run out of time in their bid to stage it this year.

But it is not the only event that has suffered as local festivals across the country as diverse as rowing regattas and literary gatherings fell victim to the pandemic regulations.

There is always next year as it is hoped that the festival entertainment scene will return to normal.

With all that considered we want to know in our poll: Are you planning to go to a festival in Ireland next year?

