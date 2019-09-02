This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you support the legalisation of electric scooters?

A public consultation on the use of the vehicles began yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 2 Sep 2019, 9:31 AM
59 minutes ago 6,265 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4792054
Image: Shutterstock/begalphoto
Image: Shutterstock/begalphoto

YESTERDAY, THE DEPARTMENT of Transport began a public consultation into the legalisation of so-called Powered Personal Transporters (PPTs) – including electric scooters.

The vehicles have surged in popularity in recent months, but currently exist in a legal grey area because they do not meet the criteria for vehicle registration.

There have been reports of gardaí confiscating electric scooters because it is technically illegal to use them without a licence, tax or insurance, as they are considered to be ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

However, a report by the Road Safety Authority last week found that the use of PPTs could help Ireland reach its climate emissions targets.

It also recommended that legislation for their use should be developed which encouraged the use of protective equipment, provided for training and safety standards, and gave guidance on where PPTs could be used.

So, we’re asking: Do you support the legalisation of electric scooters?


Poll Results:

Yes (816)
No (277)
I don't know/No opinion (68)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie