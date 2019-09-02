Poll: Do you support the legalisation of electric scooters?

YESTERDAY, THE DEPARTMENT of Transport began a public consultation into the legalisation of so-called Powered Personal Transporters (PPTs) – including electric scooters.

The vehicles have surged in popularity in recent months, but currently exist in a legal grey area because they do not meet the criteria for vehicle registration.

There have been reports of gardaí confiscating electric scooters because it is technically illegal to use them without a licence, tax or insurance, as they are considered to be ‘mechanically propelled vehicles’ under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

However, a report by the Road Safety Authority last week found that the use of PPTs could help Ireland reach its climate emissions targets.

It also recommended that legislation for their use should be developed which encouraged the use of protective equipment, provided for training and safety standards, and gave guidance on where PPTs could be used.

So, we’re asking: Do you support the legalisation of electric scooters?

