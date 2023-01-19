Poll: Would more charging points encourage you to buy an electric vehicle?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced it will help sports clubs to install electric vehicle charging points as part of a new strategy to vastly expand charging infrastructure around the country over the next three years.

The new Electric Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025, which received the green light from Cabinet yesterday, is trying to facilitate drivers in switching their vehicles from petrol or diesel to electric.

Meanwhile, on motorways, the government plans to make a fast 50kW+ charger available every 60km, while charging points near homes and apartments.

The strategy launched today will set aside €100 million for spending on public EV charging infrastructure.

