Poll: Do you think the €200 electricity credits should be targeted based on income?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
YESTERDAY, THE CABINET signed off on the plan to provide three €200 energy credits over the next several months.
The plan was announced initially as part of Budget 2023, but there had been some criticism around the measure being universal and not targeted at those who need it most.
This included Sinn Féin, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald saying that payment amounts should have been provided based on income levels.
She proposed giving a higher payment of €500 to those earning €21,000 or less, and €407 to those on less than €40,000.
The first €200 payment is expected to be issued in early November, while the remaining two will be issued in the new year.
With that in mind, we want to know: Do you think the €200 electricity credits should be targeted based on income?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (9)