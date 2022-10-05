Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 5 October 2022
Poll: Do you think the €200 electricity credits should be targeted based on income?

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM
49 minutes ago 6,080 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5884585
Image: Shutterstock/Nando Vidal
Image: Shutterstock/Nando Vidal

YESTERDAY, THE CABINET signed off on the plan to provide three €200 energy credits over the next several months.

The plan was announced initially as part of Budget 2023, but there had been some criticism around the measure being universal and not targeted at those who need it most.

This included Sinn Féin, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald saying that payment amounts should have been provided based on income levels.

She proposed giving a higher payment of €500 to those earning €21,000 or less, and €407 to those on less than €40,000.

The first €200 payment is expected to be issued in early November, while the remaining two will be issued in the new year.

With that in mind, we want to know: Do you think the €200 electricity credits should be targeted based on income?


Poll Results:

No (499)
Yes (415)
I'm not sure (39)



About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

