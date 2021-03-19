Poll: Would you take a non-EMA approved vaccine?

A woman receives the Sputnik-V vaccine in Tunis Tunisia. The country launched its vaccination campaign last week after receiving the first 30,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.

A woman receives the Sputnik-V vaccine in Tunis Tunisia. The country launched its vaccination campaign last week after receiving the first 30,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.

THE DEVELOPER OF Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine announced today its shot had been approved for use in the Philippines, becoming the 52nd country to give the green light to the Russian jab.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a rolling review of Sputnik V earlier this month, though it has not specified how long the process might take.

EU members can approve vaccines for emergency use within their own borders, and so far Hungary is the only member state to have granted emergency national authorisation.

Leading medical journal The Lancet said last month that Sputnik V is safe and over 90% effective, easing some concerns surrounding the lack of transparency with early data.

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov said in a statement that Ireland has yet to ask for supplies of the vaccine and that Russia would be happy to supply us “if the Irish government is interested”.

There have been several calls across the Irish political spectrum for Ireland to do it’s own side deals, however, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland would stick to vaccines that are authorised by the EMA.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So today we’re asking: Would you take a non-EMA approved vaccine?

