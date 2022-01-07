#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 7 January 2022
Poll: Do you buy your energy from 'green' sources?

An EU proposal on labelling gas and nuclear as “green” has caused controversy.

By Jane Moore Friday 7 Jan 2022, 10:43 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE EU IS planning to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as “green” sources for investors if member states give their approval.

However, the proposal has been criticised by some member states, who called it a mistake.

At least five Irish MEPs are planning to oppose the proposal, with some saying the label risks “delaying climate action at the rate that is required”, while others called the proposal “greenwashing” that will allow the continued widespread use of fossil fuels and nuclear.

So today, we’re asking: Do you buy your energy from “green” sources?


Poll Results:

I don't know (256)
No  (149)
Yes  (141)
I'd like to but I can't (62)
No interest/No opinion (28)





About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

