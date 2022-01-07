Poll: Do you buy your energy from 'green' sources?

THE EU IS planning to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as “green” sources for investors if member states give their approval.

However, the proposal has been criticised by some member states, who called it a mistake.

At least five Irish MEPs are planning to oppose the proposal, with some saying the label risks “delaying climate action at the rate that is required”, while others called the proposal “greenwashing” that will allow the continued widespread use of fossil fuels and nuclear.

So today, we’re asking: Do you buy your energy from “green” sources?

