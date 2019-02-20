Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?

THE WINNING TICKET for last night’s whopping €175 million EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 1, 8, 18, 19 and 39. The lucky stars were 7 and 9.

National Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin has advised EuroMillions players to check their ticket to see if they have won. He has also urged the winner to stay calm and seek legal advice.

“Whilst this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, to get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can,” Griffin said.

So, today we want to know: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?

