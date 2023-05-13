Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Will you watch the Eurovision tonight?
The contest takes place in Liverpool tonight.
1.4k
2
15 minutes ago

IT’S FINALLY HERE. 

Tonight will see 27 countries from Europe and beyond face off in the Eurovision Song Contest. The final is being held in Liverpool, which is hosting on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Ireland won’t be represented this year, after group Wild Youth failed to make it past the semi-finals on Tuesday with their song We Are One.

You might be sick to your sequins already of all the hype around the contest, or maybe for you things haven’t even started yet. Which is it?

Today we’re asking, Will you watch the Eurovision tonight?


Poll Results:

No (197)
Yes (65)
No. But I would have if Ireland qualified. (24)
Don't know / care (15)




Cormac Fitzgerald
Your Voice
2
