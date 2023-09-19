Advertisement

Tuesday 19 September 2023
Sam Boal
# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever been to the Ploughing?
The Ploughing Championships are back.
952
0
9 minutes ago

THE PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS are back in Co Laois from today until Thursday.

The event always attracts a significant crowd, with around 270,000 attendees visiting across the three days last year.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you ever been to the Ploughing Championships?


Poll Results:

No, I've never been (108)
Yes, just once or twice (38)
Yes, many times (35)



Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
