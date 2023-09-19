Poll: Have you ever been to the Ploughing?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS are back in Co Laois from today until Thursday.
The event always attracts a significant crowd, with around 270,000 attendees visiting across the three days last year.
So today, we’re asking you: Have you ever been to the Ploughing Championships?
