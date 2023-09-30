Poll: Which part of the country should get another MEP seat?

IRELAND’S CONTINGENT OF 13 MEPs is set to rise to 14 next year as the EU reviews the number of seats allocated to each country.

The Electoral Commission in Ireland opened a public consultation yesterday asking for submissions on Ireland’s three European constituencies ahead of next year’s elections. It is conducting a review into the make-up of the constituencies, taking into account the additional seat on the way.

These are the existing constituencies, the counties they include, and how many seats they have:

Dublin – four seats

Midlands-North-West (Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath) – four seats

South (Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow) – five seats

So today, we’re asking you — going by the existing constituency boundaries, which part of the country do you think should get the extra seat?

