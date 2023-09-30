Advertisement

Poll: Which part of the country should get another MEP seat?
One of the three European constituencies will get another seat next year.
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S CONTINGENT OF 13 MEPs is set to rise to 14 next year as the EU reviews the number of seats allocated to each country.

The Electoral Commission in Ireland opened a public consultation yesterday asking for submissions on Ireland’s three European constituencies ahead of next year’s elections. It is conducting a review into the make-up of the constituencies, taking into account the additional seat on the way.

These are the existing constituencies, the counties they include, and how many seats they have:

  • Dublin – four seats
  • Midlands-North-West (Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath) – four seats
  • South (Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow) – five seats 

So today, we’re asking you — going by the existing constituency boundaries, which part of the country do you think should get the extra seat?


Poll Results:

Midlands-North-West (564)
Dublin (420)
South (416)



