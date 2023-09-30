Poll: Which part of the country should get another MEP seat?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IRELAND’S CONTINGENT OF 13 MEPs is set to rise to 14 next year as the EU reviews the number of seats allocated to each country.
The Electoral Commission in Ireland opened a public consultation yesterday asking for submissions on Ireland’s three European constituencies ahead of next year’s elections. It is conducting a review into the make-up of the constituencies, taking into account the additional seat on the way.
These are the existing constituencies, the counties they include, and how many seats they have:
So today, we’re asking you — going by the existing constituency boundaries, which part of the country do you think should get the extra seat?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site