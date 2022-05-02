Poll: Are you still wearing a face mask in certain settings?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THIS WEEK THE Department of Health announced it would no longer publish daily updates on Covid-19 figures.
While this represents another step out of the emergency period of the pandemic, health officials are still urging the public – particularly over the bank holiday – to follow advice and socialise safely.
Mask wearing is still advised on public transport and in crowded settings.
So we want to know: Are you still wearing a face mask in certain settings?
