Poll: Do you wear a face mask in shops?

FACE COVERINGS ARE set to become mandatory in shops, amid a concern about the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases here,
The government made the decision after a Cabinet meeting this week, and it follows a move to make face coverings on public transport mandatory.
It’s hoped that the move will prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community – although it should be pointed out that not everybody is able to wear a mask because they may be too young or have a condition that prevents them from doing so.
Ahead of the new measure, today we’re asking: Do you wear a face mask in shops?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (28)