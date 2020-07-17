This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you wear a face mask in shops?

The wearing of face coverings in shops is set to become mandatory.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 17 Jul 2020, 9:24 AM
21 minutes ago 5,134 Views 28 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic
Image: Shutterstock/Drazen Zigic

FACE COVERINGS ARE set to become mandatory in shops, amid a concern about the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases here,

The government made the decision after a Cabinet meeting this week, and it follows a move to make face coverings on public transport mandatory.

It’s hoped that the move will prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community – although it should be pointed out that not everybody is able to wear a mask because they may be too young or have a condition that prevents them from doing so.

Ahead of the new measure, today we’re asking: Do you wear a face mask in shops?


Poll Results:

Yes (245)
Sometimes (88)
No (84)
I can't wear a mask (2)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

