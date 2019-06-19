This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you use Facebook's new currency?

The social media company plans to launch the currency as early as next year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 9:08 AM
37 minutes ago 3,542 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4688661
Image: Shutterstock/Cristian Storto
Image: Shutterstock/Cristian Storto

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Facebook has announced plans to launch a new global cryptocurrency, which could come into use as early as next year.

The Libra coin – which will be based on the blockchain, like Bitcoin – could soon become a global currency.

Real-world currency will go into a reserve backing the digital money, the value of which will mirror stable currencies such as the US dollar and the euro, according to its creators.

The currency could be used like any other for online transactions and be used in countries where there are barriers to banking or credit.

However, sceptics are concerned at how the new currency will be regulated, with critics arguing that sovereignty should stay in the hands of states and not private companies.

Others say the currency itself could be used for money laundering or terror financing.

So today we’re wondering: Would you use Facebook’s new cryptocurrency?


Poll Results:

No (598)
Yes (68)
I don't know/No opinion (54)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

