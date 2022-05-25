Poll: How do you feel about gardaí using facial recognition technology to identify suspects?

GARDAÍ ARE SET to be granted new powers to use facial-recognition technology that could lead to the rapid identification of criminals.

The technology enables police forces to carry out automated searches of video footage for suspects in criminal investigations.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is expected to announce the move at the Garda Representative Association annual conference today.

The minister will say the introduction of facial-recognition technology will greatly assist murder, child exploitation and missing persons investigations.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said it is “strongly opposed” to the technology being used by law enforcement, saying An Garda Síochána has a “poor record on data protection”.

“FRT [facial-recognition technology] and other biometric surveillance tools enable mass surveillance and discriminatory targeted surveillance

“They have the capacity to identify and track people everywhere they go, undermining the right to privacy and data protection, the right to free assembly and association, and the right to equality and non-discrimination,” the ICCL said.

So, today we’re asking: How do you feel about gardaí using facial recognition technology to identify suspects?

