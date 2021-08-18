#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: What's your favourite Bill Murray film?

The Hollywood legend is in Ireland this week.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 9:12 AM
1 hour ago 13,869 Views 40 Comments
Image: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce
AMERICAN ACTOR BILL Murray is in Ireland this week trying his hand at some of the country’s best golf courses.

The Hollywood legend is filming a new season of The Links Life, a golf travel documentary presented by author Tom Coyne, which will air on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Murray was spotted filming in the Druids Glen Resort in Co Wicklow yesterday where they played their first course.

So, today we’re asking: What’s your favourite Bill Murray film?


Poll Results:

Groundhog Day (615)
Ghostbusters (359)
Lost in Translation (205)
A different Bill Murray film (182)
Caddyshack (179)
I don't like Bill Murray (144)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (54)







Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

