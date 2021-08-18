Poll: What's your favourite Bill Murray film?

AMERICAN ACTOR BILL Murray is in Ireland this week trying his hand at some of the country’s best golf courses.

The Hollywood legend is filming a new season of The Links Life, a golf travel documentary presented by author Tom Coyne, which will air on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Murray was spotted filming in the Druids Glen Resort in Co Wicklow yesterday where they played their first course.

So, today we’re asking: What’s your favourite Bill Murray film?

