Poll: What's your favourite way to eat potatoes?

THE GREAT AND the good from the world of spuds will be converging on Ireland next when the World Potato Congress rolls into town.

The Irish Potato Federation is hosting the 11th meeting of the event, which is set to attract delegates from over 60 countries.

The focus of the congress is to bring the global potato community together and its overarching theme is the “changing world of the potato”.

The spud industry is keen to highlight that potatoes are the world’s third most important crop, after wheat and rice.

There are over 300 million tonnes of potatoes produced annually, consumed by over one billion people worldwide.

So, today we’re asking: What’s your favourite way to eat potatoes?

