Poll: Should Fianna Fáil withdraw their support for Fine Gael if there's a Brexit deal?

Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin in a large crowd of doctors protesting outside the Dáil (February 2019).

FIANNA FÁIL AGREED to extend their support for Fine Gael’s minority government last year, citing the uncertainty around Brexit as the reason.

Despite the extension of the Confidence and Supply Agreement, Fianna Fáil have been putting pressure on the government over the National Children’s Hospital costs, the CervicalCheck backlog, and the nurses’ and midwives’ pay dispute.

Today, the Irish Times reports that a number of Fianna Fáil TDs say the party will collapse the government if there is a Brexit deal. If the Withdrawal Agreement passes, there will be a transition period until 31 December 2020 to give people time to prepare for Brexit.

So we’re asking: should Fianna Fáil withdraw their support for Fine Gael’s minority government if there’s a Brexit deal?

