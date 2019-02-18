This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should Fianna Fáil withdraw their support for Fine Gael if there's a Brexit deal?

If the Withdrawal Agreement passes, there will be a transition period until 31 December 2020.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:16 AM
52 minutes ago 4,900 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4498941
Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin in a large crowd of doctors protesting outside the Dáil (February 2019).
Image: Leah Farrell
Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin in a large crowd of doctors protesting outside the Dáil (February 2019).
Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin in a large crowd of doctors protesting outside the Dáil (February 2019).
Image: Leah Farrell

FIANNA FÁIL AGREED to extend their support for Fine Gael’s minority government last year, citing the uncertainty around Brexit as the reason.

Despite the extension of the Confidence and Supply Agreement, Fianna Fáil have been putting pressure on the government over the National Children’s Hospital costs, the CervicalCheck backlog, and the nurses’ and midwives’ pay dispute.

Today, the Irish Times reports that a number of Fianna Fáil TDs say the party will collapse the government if there is a Brexit deal. If the Withdrawal Agreement passes, there will be a transition period until 31 December 2020 to give people time to prepare for Brexit.

So we’re asking: should Fianna Fáil withdraw their support for Fine Gael’s minority government if there’s a Brexit deal?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Former Real IRA commander: Even cameras on masts would be seen as 'spy posts' in border regions
    31,044  19
    Fora
    1
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    219  0
    The42
    1
    		Double World Cup winner Dan Carter aiming for one trophy he's missing
    13,168  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Do you wash your hair before going to the hairdressers?
    1,359  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    GARDAí
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    DUBLIN
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism
    Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie