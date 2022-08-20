Poll: Has your area ever been used for a film set?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A LARGE FILM set resembling an elaborate house is currently under construction on a headland overlooking one of Wicklow’s most popular beaches.
The striking structure at Magheramore has been investigated for not having planning permission after members of the public complained to Wicklow County Council.
The building is constructed largely out of timber and bolstered with steel beams, but the council and the landowners have confirmed that it is a temporary film set. Two construction professionals also independently told The Journal that the structure appeared to be a temporary, though costly, construction.
So today, we’re asking: Has your area ever been used for a film or TV set?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (15)