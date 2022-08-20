Poll: Has your area ever been used for a film set?

A LARGE FILM set resembling an elaborate house is currently under construction on a headland overlooking one of Wicklow’s most popular beaches.

The striking structure at Magheramore has been investigated for not having planning permission after members of the public complained to Wicklow County Council.

The building is constructed largely out of timber and bolstered with steel beams, but the council and the landowners have confirmed that it is a temporary film set. Two construction professionals also independently told The Journal that the structure appeared to be a temporary, though costly, construction.

So today, we’re asking: Has your area ever been used for a film or TV set?

