Poll: Will you watch the final season of The Crown?

THE FIRST FOUR episodes of the final season of The Crown, Netflix’s hit drama series about the British royal family, have been released.

This season could look into the death of Princess Diana, who died following a car accident in Paris in 1997 alongside the driver Henri Paul and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed, who was seen getting to know Diana in season five.

Actors to have been cast in The Crown include Viola Prettejohn, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman Imelda Staunton, who have all played versions of the late Queen.

Josh O’Connor and Dominic West are among the actors to have portrayed Charles, and Diana has been played by Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki.

So, today we want to know… Will you watch the final season of The Crown?

