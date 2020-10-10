#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 10 October 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Should on-the-spot fines for breaking Covid-19 rules be introduced?

New laws are set to be drafted after the matter was discussed by the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 yesterday.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 9:10 AM
6 minutes ago 1,086 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229511
Gardaí speaking to drivers at a checkpoint on the M11 near Bray during the week.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Gardaí speaking to drivers at a checkpoint on the M11 near Bray during the week.
Gardaí speaking to drivers at a checkpoint on the M11 near Bray during the week.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT IS considering a system of graduated fines for breaking Covid-19 rules.

Last night, the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed to draft laws in this regard which will now be examined by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee. 

One idea under consideration for graduated fines is a €50 on-the-spot fine for not wearing a face mask or leaving your county during restrictions. However, there are concerns over how such a system would be policed.

Currently, penalties are in place of up to €2,500 for breaching pandemic regulations such as organising a large gathering.

So, what do you think? Should on-the-spot fines for breaking Covid-19 rules be introduced?


Poll Results:

Yes (68)
No (18)
Not sure (5)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie