Poll: Should on-the-spot fines for breaking Covid-19 rules be introduced?

THE GOVERNMENT IS considering a system of graduated fines for breaking Covid-19 rules.
Last night, the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed to draft laws in this regard which will now be examined by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
One idea under consideration for graduated fines is a €50 on-the-spot fine for not wearing a face mask or leaving your county during restrictions. However, there are concerns over how such a system would be policed.
Currently, penalties are in place of up to €2,500 for breaching pandemic regulations such as organising a large gathering.
So, what do you think? Should on-the-spot fines for breaking Covid-19 rules be introduced?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)