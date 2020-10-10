Poll: Should on-the-spot fines for breaking Covid-19 rules be introduced?

Gardaí speaking to drivers at a checkpoint on the M11 near Bray during the week.

Gardaí speaking to drivers at a checkpoint on the M11 near Bray during the week.

THE GOVERNMENT IS considering a system of graduated fines for breaking Covid-19 rules.

Last night, the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed to draft laws in this regard which will now be examined by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

One idea under consideration for graduated fines is a €50 on-the-spot fine for not wearing a face mask or leaving your county during restrictions. However, there are concerns over how such a system would be policed.

Currently, penalties are in place of up to €2,500 for breaching pandemic regulations such as organising a large gathering.

So, what do you think? Should on-the-spot fines for breaking Covid-19 rules be introduced?

