Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 28 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
# Your Say
Poll: Do you ever take domestic flights in Ireland?
UK regional carrier Flybe ceased trading today.
10.4k
22
1 hour ago

IT WAS ANNOUNCED today that regional UK airline Flybe has ceased trading, with all flights immediately being cancelled.

The embattled airline first went into administration early in the Covid-19 pandemic as passenger numbers plummeted. Before this, it flew the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.

Ireland is significantly smaller than Britain, but there are a number of carriers operating regional flights between Dublin and other counties, like Donegal and Kerry. 

Domestic flights have come in for criticism from climate activists for the relatively high level of greenhouse gas emissions they cause.

However, the flights are popular among tourists and Irish people themselves, and can often be cheaper and faster than using the train.

So, today we’re asking: Do you ever take domestic flights in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Never  (1258)
At least once before (329)
Yes, but rarely  (142)
Yes, regularly  (51)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     