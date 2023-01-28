Poll: Do you ever take domestic flights in Ireland?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED today that regional UK airline Flybe has ceased trading, with all flights immediately being cancelled.

The embattled airline first went into administration early in the Covid-19 pandemic as passenger numbers plummeted. Before this, it flew the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.

Ireland is significantly smaller than Britain, but there are a number of carriers operating regional flights between Dublin and other counties, like Donegal and Kerry.

Domestic flights have come in for criticism from climate activists for the relatively high level of greenhouse gas emissions they cause.

However, the flights are popular among tourists and Irish people themselves, and can often be cheaper and faster than using the train.

So, today we’re asking: Do you ever take domestic flights in Ireland?

