Poll: Were you planning a foreign holiday this year?

AFTER ALL THAT drama yesterday, we’re wondering if people in Ireland had been planning to go on a foreign holiday this year.

Yesterday, the combative Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said that by the summer, people over the age of 50 will have been vaccinated and “millions of people” will return “to the beaches of Europe in July, August, and September”.

Last night, Dr Tony Holohan responded to this and said that “it’s not likely to see a summer that is characterised by flying off to Europe. I don’t think that is realistic.”

So we’re asking you: Were you planning a foreign holiday this year?

