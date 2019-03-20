Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?

CAMPAIGN ORGANISER FOR trade union Fórsa Joe O’Connor has called for an Irish campaign on a four-day working week.

Ireland needs to have a national conversation about the future of work, O’Connor has said, and Fórsa plans to lead a debate on the matter.

It has been reported that four-day weeks boost productivity and worker well-being. In the face of increased automation, entrepreneurs like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Virgin’s Richard Branson have previously said that shorter working weeks will likely become a reality.

So, today we’re asking: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?

