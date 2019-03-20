This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?

Trade Union Fórsa has called for an Irish campaign on a four-day working week.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 9:45 AM
29 minutes ago 5,666 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4551270
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson
Image: Shutterstock/Brian A Jackson

CAMPAIGN ORGANISER FOR trade union Fórsa Joe O’Connor has called for an Irish campaign on a four-day working week. 

Ireland needs to have a national conversation about the future of work, O’Connor has said, and Fórsa plans to lead a debate on the matter. 

It has been reported that four-day weeks boost productivity and worker well-being. In the face of increased automation, entrepreneurs like Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Virgin’s Richard Branson have previously said that shorter working weeks will likely become a reality.

So, today we’re asking: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland? 


Poll Results:


84% Yes (489)

11% No (69)

3% I don't know (22)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    95,732  41
    2
    		More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement
    86,213  54
    3
    		CCTV shows up to 400 people were present for Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    55,373  4
    Fora
    1
    		UK chain Leon spotted a third Dublin restaurant location – but is in no rush to open it
    228  0
    2
    		With Brexit (seemingly) days away, UK firm Paysafe secured e-money approval in Ireland
    209  0
    The42
    1
    		'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm
    98,451  22
    2
    		Dublin ace forward undergoes surgery for fractured jaw following clash with Tyrone keeper
    52,241  92
    3
    		Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    32,371  82
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    8,921  6
    2
    		Robert Sheehan did the floss dance on a London tube and wrecked everyone's head in the process
    8,013  1
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I committed major fraud at work - but I stand by what I did
    6,600  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    Man jailed for animal cruelty days before his son died moves to appeal his three-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    EU
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'
    'A lot of concern' among EU states over prospect of Article 50 long extension, Coveney warns
    McDonald's appeals EU decision to cancel Big Mac trademark
    COURT
    82-year-old ex-US marine remanded in jail over alleged security breach at Shannon Airport
    82-year-old ex-US marine remanded in jail over alleged security breach at Shannon Airport
    Woman charged over seizure of €196,000 and drugs in Limerick
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie