Tuesday 5 January 2021
Poll: Should gambling ads be banned from sports events?

The Labour party is working on a bill that would introduce the ban.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 9:18 AM
Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 9:18 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5316253
Image: Shutterstock/Wpadington
Image: Shutterstock/Wpadington

LABOUR TD AODHÁN Ó Ríordáin has said he is working on a bill that would see advertisements for gambling companies banned from sports events.

Sports fans will be familiar with the appearance of gambling advertisements in stadiums and on jerseys – as well as featuring heavily in commercial breaks of televised sport.

However, proponents will argue that gambling is part of sport and that gambling companies help provide revenue to both sports clubs and broadcasters.

So today we’re asking: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports events?


Poll Results:

Yes (953)
No (171)
I'm not sure/No opinion (35)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

