Poll: Should gambling ads be banned from sports events?

LABOUR TD AODHÁN Ó Ríordáin has said he is working on a bill that would see advertisements for gambling companies banned from sports events.

Sports fans will be familiar with the appearance of gambling advertisements in stadiums and on jerseys – as well as featuring heavily in commercial breaks of televised sport.

However, proponents will argue that gambling is part of sport and that gambling companies help provide revenue to both sports clubs and broadcasters.

So today we’re asking: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports events?

