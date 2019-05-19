Poll: Will you watch the last episode of Game of Thrones this week?

IT HAS BEEN eight long years.

Eight years of beheadings, betrayals, intrigue, violence, death, drama and dragon fire. This week, it all comes to and end.

The final episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air late tonight in the US, and tomorrow on this side of the Atlantic.

Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Will there even be an Iron Throne to sit on? Will Bran actually have nothing to do even after all that build up?

Whether you watch it or not, there’s no getting away from Game of Thrones, one of the most popular and talked about TV shows of all time.

This season has split audiences, with many fans expressing disappointment with how it’s all wrapping up. A petition to remake the season has hit more than a million signatures.

But it’s likely that most of those fans will still be tuning in tonight to see how it all pans out. But what about you? Are you a superfan, a disillusioned fan, or could you not care less?

Today we’re asking, Will you watch the last episode of Game of Thrones this week?

