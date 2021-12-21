Poll: Would you like a general election in 2022?

Ballots at the RDS count centre in Dublin last year.

MARY LOU MCDONALD has said Sinn Féin is actively working on its electoral strategy and priming for a possible snap election.

Although the next election isn’t due to happen until 2025, there’s always a chance of it coming sooner.

So today we’re asking: Would you like a general election in 2022?

