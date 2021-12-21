Poll: Would you like a general election in 2022?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
MARY LOU MCDONALD has said Sinn Féin is actively working on its electoral strategy and priming for a possible snap election.
Although the next election isn’t due to happen until 2025, there’s always a chance of it coming sooner.
So today we’re asking: Would you like a general election in 2022?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (4)