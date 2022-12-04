Poll: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?

IT’S A TIME for giving, or so they say.

From the plight of homelessness in Ireland, to the thousands of refugeez displaced by conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere, there’s no shortage of deserving causes this year.

Advertisement

Many people make a point of putting some money, food or other items away to make a donation to a particular cause around this time of year.

But Christmas is an expensive and busy time of year, and people might be feeling a financial squeeze from inflation and the hike in energy prices.

So we’re asking… Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?

