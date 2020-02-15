This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?

The Irish winner of Tuesday night’s €17 million EuroMillions ticket has contacted the National Lottery.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 1:38 PM
16 minutes ago 2,685 Views 10 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/NATURE FOOD
Image: Shutterstock/NATURE FOOD

IT WAS CONFIRMED yesterday that the Irish winner of Tuesday night’s €17 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Castlebar has gotten in touch with the National Lottery. 

The ticket was sold at Mulroy’s Londis in Castlebar, Co Mayo. This is the third winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket to be sold in the Mayo town. 

The winner contacted the National Lottery yesterday morning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said yesterday that arrangements are being made “for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming week”.

They have yet to confirm the identity of the winner. 

So, today we want to know: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot? 


Poll Results:

No (296)
Yes (18)
I'm not sure (7)



