Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?

IT WAS CONFIRMED yesterday that the Irish winner of Tuesday night’s €17 million EuroMillions ticket sold in Castlebar has gotten in touch with the National Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Mulroy’s Londis in Castlebar, Co Mayo. This is the third winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket to be sold in the Mayo town.

The winner contacted the National Lottery yesterday morning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said yesterday that arrangements are being made “for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming week”.

They have yet to confirm the identity of the winner.

So, today we want to know: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?

