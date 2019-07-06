This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Was the Government right to halt the Climate Emergency Bill in the Dáil?

Countries, including France and Belize, have introduced similar emergency bills to reduce carbon emissions.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 11:28 AM
50 minutes ago 3,501 Views 14 Comments
Stock image of gas rig.
Image: Shutterstock/Lukasz Z
Image: Shutterstock/Lukasz Z

THE GOVERNMENT HALTED the progression of a Climate Emergency Bill which would introduce legislation to stop any new licences for oil or gas exploration being granted. 

A letter from Environment Minister Richard Bruton to People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, who was spearheading the bill, claimed the legislation would be too costly on the public purse strings if implemented.

Bruton said there are “significant” measures to reach climate targets in the Government’s Climate Action Plan already, and said he would not recommend using public money to support the bill – known as a money message.

Other countries, including France and Belize, have introduced similar emergency bills to reduce carbon emissions and reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. 

So today we’re asking: was the Government right to halt the Climate Emergency Measures Bill from progressing in the Dáil?


Poll Results:

No (454)
Yes (354)
I don't know (70)



