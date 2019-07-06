Poll: Was the Government right to halt the Climate Emergency Bill in the Dáil?

THE GOVERNMENT HALTED the progression of a Climate Emergency Bill which would introduce legislation to stop any new licences for oil or gas exploration being granted.

A letter from Environment Minister Richard Bruton to People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, who was spearheading the bill, claimed the legislation would be too costly on the public purse strings if implemented.

Bruton said there are “significant” measures to reach climate targets in the Government’s Climate Action Plan already, and said he would not recommend using public money to support the bill – known as a money message.

Other countries, including France and Belize, have introduced similar emergency bills to reduce carbon emissions and reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

So today we’re asking: was the Government right to halt the Climate Emergency Measures Bill from progressing in the Dáil?



