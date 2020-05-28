This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 May, 2020
Poll: Are you happy with how the government has been handling the Covid-19 crisis?

Ireland is due to move into Phase 2 of easing restrictions in the second week of June.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 May 2020, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 24,191 Views 105 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109737
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IN THE SECOND week of June, Ireland is scheduled to move on to Phase 2 of the easing of restrictions. 

Leo Varadkar announced last month that the nation is to go through five phases before we get to return to what many people have dubbed the “new normal”.

While Phase One introduced slight easing, allowing for four people to meet up in an outside setting so long as they adhered to social distancing, Phase 2 will allow families to see each other again in their respective homes, but they must stay two metres apart.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will continue to brief the government about the progression and apparent dissipation of the disease in Ireland. 

Today we want to know: Are you happy with how the government has been handing the Covid-19 crisis?


Poll Results:

Yes (1004)
No  (302)
I'm not sure / no opinion (76)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

