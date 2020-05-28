Poll: Are you happy with how the government has been handling the Covid-19 crisis?

IN THE SECOND week of June, Ireland is scheduled to move on to Phase 2 of the easing of restrictions.

Leo Varadkar announced last month that the nation is to go through five phases before we get to return to what many people have dubbed the “new normal”.

While Phase One introduced slight easing, allowing for four people to meet up in an outside setting so long as they adhered to social distancing, Phase 2 will allow families to see each other again in their respective homes, but they must stay two metres apart.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will continue to brief the government about the progression and apparent dissipation of the disease in Ireland.

Today we want to know: Are you happy with how the government has been handing the Covid-19 crisis?

