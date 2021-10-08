#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Should two government ministers go to the Northern Ireland centenary service?

President Higgins declined his invitation to the event because he believed it was not politically neutral.

By Céimin Burke Friday 8 Oct 2021, 8:41 AM
Queen Elizabeth II is expected to attend the service but President Higgins won't be there.
TWO GOVERNMENT MINISTERS will be present at the church service marking Northern Ireland’s centenary which President Michael D Higgins declined to attend.

The government has confirmed that Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers will attend the prayer service, which has been organised by the four main churches in Northern Ireland.

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to attend the service.

Last month, President Michael D Higgins announced he had declined his invitation because he believed the service was not politically neutral and because he had concerns about the title of the event.

So, today we’re asking: Should two government ministers go to the Northern Ireland centenary service?


Poll Results:

No (780)
Yes (202)
I don't know/ I have no opinion (55)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

